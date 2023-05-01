Women United of Greater Niagara’s Baby Supply Drive has been extended. Donations of baby bottles, bottle brushes, wipes, diapers, pacifiers, lotion, baby cereal, baby food, formula (Enfamil) and new baby clothes can be dropped off at any of six locations through May 12.
The drop-off sites are:
• United Way of Greater Niagara office, 6420 Inducon Drive West, Suite B2, Sanborn.
• Salon Diaz, 4613 Military Road, Niagara Falls.
• M&T Bank, 750 Main St., Niagara Falls.
• Northwest Bank, 500 Center St., Lewiston.
• Great Lakes Real Estate, 916 Center St., Lewiston.
• Lockport Family YMCA, 5833 Snyder Drive.
All collected goods will be divvied up between Lockport CareNet Pregnancy Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s P3 Center for Teens, Moms and Kids, and Catholic Charities’ Women, Infants & Children Support Program in Niagara County.
