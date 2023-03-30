Women United of Greater Niagara will officially begin its annual Baby Supply Drive on Saturday. Donations of baby bottles, bottle brushes, wipes, diapers, pacifiers, lotion, baby cereal, baby food, formula (Enfamil) and new baby clothes can be dropped off at the United Way of Greater Niagara office, located at 6420 Inducon Drive West, Suite B2, throughout the month.
Goods collected during the drive will benefit Lockport CareNet Pregnancy Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s P3 Center for Teens, Moms and Kids, and Catholic Charities’ Women, Infants & Children Support Program of Niagara County.
Women United will also hold its annual membership social on May 17 at the Brickyard Brewing Company, 423 Center St., Lewiston. The event is free to attend and will include a cash bar as well as the opportunity to meet and speak with other members. In addition, Confetti Cottage will be on site for attendees to shop their unique mix of handbags, jewelry, scarves and accessories.
To RSVP for the social, contact Joanne Beaton at jbeaton@financialguide.com or call the United Way of Greater Niagara at (716) 731-4580.
