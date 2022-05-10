Women United drive benefits women, children

Women United of Greater Niagara has delivered on its effort to benefit the women and children of Niagara County.
The drive, which began March 15 and ran through the end of April, collected supplies for Lockport’s CareNet Pregnancy Center and the P3 Center for Teens, Moms and Kids at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Donations of baby bottles, bottle brushes, wipes, diapers, pacifiers, lotion, baby cereal, baby food, formula, clothing, and gift cards, as well as handmade crocheted goods generously donated by Judy Mazuca and Ray Broeker, were collected and dropped off at United Way of Greater Niagara’s main office at Inducon Drive in Sanborn.
Once all of the donations were collected, volunteers from Women United came together on May 2 to sort and pack the donations to prepare them for the final step of the process. Rhonda Bivins-Talley, Joanne Beaton, Karen Kwandrans and MaryKay Kirsch spent the morning dividing all of the collected goods between the designated agencies and labeling them for pick-up.
On Monday, Cindra Enzinna of Lockport CareNet Pregnancy Center and Eileen Wrobel and Montana Dolly of P3 Center for Teens, Moms and Kids at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center arrived in Sanborn to pick up all of the donated goods and deliver them across Niagara County to where they are needed most.
Women United of Greater Niagara offers its thanks to everyone who donated or volunteered to support the effort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.