Women United of the United Way of Greater Niagara has not let the pandemic slow them down. They received a small micro-grant from the WNY COVID-19 fund and has reached out to support the local United Way agencies.
That support included:
• The Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club receiving sweat pants and sweat shirts and a variety of toys including, coloring books and Barbie dolls.
• The Salvation Army of Niagara Falls and Lockport receiving personal hygiene products to give out to their families.
• Heart Love and Soul also receiving personal hygiene products to distribute to their clientele.
• For Valentine’s Day the Boys and Girls Club made Valentines for the seniors at the Dale Association in Lockport and Women United purchased candy bars to give out to the seniors.
“We are so happy to help those in need in our community especially during this challenging time” said Joanne Beaton, president of Women United.
If you would like to become a member of Women United contact Joanne at jbeaton@financialguide.com or Connie Brown at connie@uwgn.org or call the United Way office at 731-4580. The group welcomes new members.
