Emergency officials have reported two women pulled from the lower Niagara River on the Canadian side of the gorge were “without vital signs” on Monday night.
NRP Const. Jesse Vujasic told the Niagara Falls, Ont., Review that the deaths are not considered suspicious in nature and no further details were to be released in respect for the next of kin.
The two women were pulled from the lower Niagara River between the Horseshoe Falls and the Hornblower Cruise docks about 6 p.m. on Monday.
With the help of staff and a boat from Hornblower, emergency crews pulled both individuals from the water.
The Review reported three paramedic crews and one supervisor responded to the scene as rescue crews brought the two female patients to shore and “both were without vital signs.”
Paramedics worked to resuscitate them while en route to the local hospital.
Niagara Regional Police, who assisted Niagara Parks Police during the incident, confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the two women had died.
No details about the women were released.
