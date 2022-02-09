The 914th Air Refueling Wing will welcome its new wing commander, Col. Lara B. Morrison, during an assumption of command ceremony set for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Morrison will assume command of the unit’s approximately 1,600 military and civilian member force and eight assigned KC-135R Stratotanker refueling aircraft. She will be the first female wing and installation commander in the unit’s history dating back to 1971.
Morrison’s previous assignment was as commander of the 452nd Operations Group, March Air Reserve Base, California where the unit is equipped with C-17A Globemaster, KC-135R, and soon to host the KC-46A Pegasus aircraft.
Maj. General Jeffrey T. Pennington, commander, 4th Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command, who is responsible for providing oversight to 18 flying wings across the country will preside over the ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.