Falls police are continuing to gather evidence and information about a hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian critically injured Sunday night.
Traffic Division Crash Management Unit investigators said they were called to the scene, at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and 20th Street, at 11:52 p.m. and found a 36-year-old woman who had been crossing the intersection when she was struck. The vehicle that struck the woman did not stop.
The victim was taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where she was being treated for multiple injuries. She was initially listed in critical condition on Monday morning, but investigators said Tuesday that her condition remained stable.
Witnesses said the vehicle that struck the woman was traveling westbound on Walnut Avenue and turned north onto 19th Street after hitting her. Investigators said the vehicle was described as a grey, older-model, four-door sedan.
Crash Management officers said the vehicle likely sustained heavy damage to its front end and hood. They also said that the front windshield may have been broken.
Investigators are asking that anyone who may have seen the accident or has information regarding the crash and the vehicle involved, contact them at the Niagara Falls police Traffic Division at 286-4563, or on the police non-emergency number at 286-4711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.