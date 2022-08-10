A Falls woman was listed in critical condition Wednesday night after being rescued from what firefighters called “an inferno” in a 72nd Street home earlier in the day.
The unidentified woman was being cared for in the burn unit at the the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. Police said an earlier social media post that indicated that the victim had died was “erroneous.”
Falls firefighters said they also rescued a dog from the burning home in the 300 block of 72nd Street early Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched, at 2:02 a.m., to a report of a structure fire with people trapped inside,
When they arrived at the scene, firefighters said an enclosed front porch of the home was “fully engulfed in flames” and the fire was spreading into the rest of the residence. Firefighters were also told that a woman might possibly be trapped inside a first-floor apartment.
After gaining control of the flames, firefighters said they were able to get inside the home and located the female victim inside the first-floor apartment.
The woman was described as “unresponsive, but breathing.” She was also reportedly suffering from first- and second-degree burns.
Firefighters were able to get woman out of the home, through the front door and begin treating her. She was taken by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center and immediately transferred to the trauma center’s burn unit.
When firefighters reached an upstair’s apartment in the home, they found a dog. The dog was reportedly unharmed by the blaze and did not require medical care.
The occupants of the upstairs apartment were not home at the time of the fire.
Arson investigators said they are still in the process of determining the cause of the blaze, but said the fire did not appear to be suspicious.
