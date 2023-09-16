The two ideas tied to what some describe as the “two-project solution” for the City of Niagara Falls have one thing in common: Lack of public endorsements from Western New York’s top political leaders at the state and federal level.
In response to questions from this newspaper, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said it has yet to receive any information regarding Niagara Falls Redevelopment’s $1.5 billion data center proposal, which, on paper at least, would represent one of the largest private-sector investments in Western New York history.
Officials with the Empire State Development Corp., the state’s lead economic development agency, confirmed in response to a formal Freedom of Information Law request from the newspaper that it does not have any plans, proposals or requests for assistance from NFR or or its data center partner, the Toronto-based firm Urbacon.
“We have not received any proposals related to a data center in Niagara Falls,” Hohcul’s spokesperson Matthew Janiszweski said in an email to the newspaper.
Hochul appears at least slightly more enthusiastic about Mayor Robert Restaino’s preferred plan — a $150 million “event campus” known as Centennial Park.
While Hochul’s office acknowledged supporting Restaino’s request for state funds to support a feasibility study for Centennial Park, her spokesperson did not respond to repeated requests for comment on whether the governor supports the concept itself.
“This is a City of Niagara Falls project and I refer you to them for any additional information on the project,” said Hochul spokesperson Matthew Janiszewski in an emailed response to questions from the newspaper.
At the federal level, two of Western New York’s biggest voices in politics and government — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo and Niagara Falls — indicated that they aren’t involved with either proposal.
Ryan Martin, a spokesperson for Schumer, said the senator had no comment, describing the ongoing eminent domain battle over the 10 acres of NFR land that both sides say they need to advance their respective projects as a local matter to be decided at the local level.
Higgins acknowledged that his office is not directly involved — not yet, anyway — in discussions about NFR’s data center or Restaino’s Centennial Park plans.
During a press conference in Buffalo earlier this year where he announced funds to support an investment in the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus by Niagara University, Higgins said he was not privy to any details regarding NFR’s proposal for the Niagara Digital Campus.
Higgins said he did not consider that surprising because, unless the company sought his office’s assistance with a matter at the federal level, it would normally not get involved.
“If the federal government is not involved in it, it may just mean it’s at a very early stage of development,” he said. “We’re typically brought into this when people are trying to put together the entire program for investment. You often hear about proposals in downtown Niagara Falls. Some of them come to fruition, others don’t and this might not be at that point.”
Higgins said his office is always open to discussing with city and county officials ways to assist in bringing potentially beneficial economic development projects to life in the Falls.
“Obviously, any new investment in Niagara Falls would be a positive development,” Higgins said.
Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Higgins’ office said the congressman is familiar with Centennial Park, however, he is not directly involved at this point because the project is in a “conceptual stage.”
In a statement issued in response to questioning, Higgins gave Restaino credit for “having a vision and thinking big.”
“Niagara Falls is one of the premier destinations in the country, a unique status that requires a continuum of improvement for peak success,” Higgins said. “The people of Niagara Falls benefit from improvements strengthening their city and drawing people to the region. That progress doesn’t happen without ideas. I applaud Mayor Restaino for having a vision and thinking big. We are continuously looking at ways to build on Niagara Falls’ standing as a great place to live and visit.”
James Haggerty, a spokesperson for NFR, said it should come as no surprise that state and federal officials aren’t talking up the data center plan because, at this point, neither NFR nor its partner Urbacon have asked the state or federal government to assist in anyway.
NFR representatives and Urbacon’s Vice President of Properties and Development Peter Russell have said in the past that they do not anticipate needing any public help with the data center which they have maintained would be fully developed using private funds.
Haggerty suggested “misinformation” about the data center project from the mayor’s office has clouded the nature of the project and its potential impact among lawmakers in the Falls and outside of the city.
Part of that “misinformation” involves what NFR officials have said has been the mayor’s suggestion that the data center plan was first presented in response to Restaino’s Centennial Park announcement when, in fact, company representatives privately discussed their plan with officials at city hall months earlier.
“We think the more the facts and truth of Urbacon’s plan gets out, the more support from both the public and elected officials we’ll have,” Haggerty said in a statement issued in response to questions from the newspaper. “But right now we are still clearing up an awful lot of misinformation regarding the Urbacon project — a project that, without question, will bring quality jobs and high-tech opportunity to Niagara Falls.”
Haggerty again stressed that the data center would be funded “by private money” while offering “enormous benefits” to Falls residents in terms of jobs but also enhanced broadband and power infrastructure, land donation, training and scholarships. The company has suggested a fully realized data center would bring 500 new jobs to the Falls.
“Conversely, there doesn’t appear to be any public support for Mayor Restaino’s event center and park plan after nearly two years and there has been no funding identified for either the proposed land acquisition, or for the eventual cost of the facility itself,” Haggerty said.
Last year, a group of state lawmakers representing districts in Niagara Falls and other parts of Western New York did make a written pitch in an effort to secure federal funds for Centennial Park through the offices of Schumer and Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand, D-New York.
In the March 28 letter, 13 members of the Western New York delegation to the New York State Legislature asked the senators to consider allocating funds from their 2023 “Congressional District Spending.” The letter, which did not specify an amount requested, argued that for “far too long” Niagara Falls has been “neglected and stagnated in its inability to progress by capitalizing on its natural economic drivers and one of the world’s natural wonders.”
The letter, which was signed by Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, state Assemblyman Angelo Morinello and 10 other state lawmakers representing districts in the Western New York region, suggested that the Falls is “on the precipice of change” and that creating a “multi-use parking structure” would “incentivize tourists to explore the city’s downtown region through various activities the Centennial Park promises to offer.”
Schumer’s aide told the newspaper that the request for federal funds to support Centennial Park was not approved in 2022 for 2023 and that, so far, the request has not been re-submitted this year.
Schumer’s spokesperson said the senator’s office typically receives dozens of similar request for Congressional funds each year and many are not honored. He added that the vast majority of approved awards typically involve allocations of less than $1 million.
