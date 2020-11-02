Western New York's virus positivity rate declined slightly over the weekend while remaining above the statewide average.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office reported that the region's percentage of positive test results dropped 2.1% on Sunday, down from 2.6% the day before. The statewide positive testing rate, outside the state's micro-cluster zones, was 1.48%. Within the focus areas - which are regions where positivity rates have been trending higher in recent weeks - the positivity rate was 3.5%.
Within the focus areas, 10,503 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 368 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 85,598 test results were reported, yielding 1,265 positives.
While reflecting on the latest numbers, Cuomo noted that COVID infection rates are climbing in other parts of the country and around the globe. He encouraged New Yorkers to remain on "high alert," recommending that they remain "even more diligent" because the virus spreads across state boundaries.
"All I can do is warn New Yorkers and ask them to remember what worked for us: discipline and smarts," he said. "And we have to keep it up because these are dangerous times. We're going to stay with the micro-cluster approach because it has worked, but these are dangerous times all around and we need to stay vigilant."
In Niagara County, the health department reported 56 new positive cases between Friday morning and Monday.
There have now been a total of 2,182 positive cases in the county to date. Health officials said there are currently 152 active cases, including 150 individuals who are isolating at home and two individuals who are hospitalized.
To date, 1,928 county residents have recovered from the virus. The number of virus-related deaths continued to hold steady at 102.
