The rate of positive COVID-19 cases in Western New York dipped on Monday, just days after the region recorded one of the highest rates it has seen in recent weeks.
Numbers released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office showed Western New York's positivity rate came in at 1.2% on Sunday, down from 2% on Saturday.
Western New York has been trending above the statewide average for several weeks, prompting Cuomo to place the region under what he has described as a "caution flag."
On Monday, Cuomo announced that the state's infection rate has now remained below 1% for 38 straight days. On Sunday, 0.92 of test results reported to New York state were positive.
"New York's government sets the tone for the state's response to COVID-19, but New Yorkers drive it home. We can defeat this virus and create a better future, but we need New Yorkers to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands as local governments enforce state guidance," Cuomo said. "There's no doubt that we've made progress, but this is not over yet."
The Niagara County Health Department on Monday reported 15 new positive cases since Friday morning, bringing the county's total number of positive cases to date to 1,675. There are currently 44 active cases in the county, including 42 individuals who are isolating at home and two more who have been hospitalized.
To date, 1,530 county residents have recovered. The number of deaths tied to COVID-19 remained steady at 101. To date, 81,788 people have been tested in Niagara County.
