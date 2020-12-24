Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced the addition of two new partners to the team that is leading the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Western New York.
On Thursday, Hochul announced that Erie County Medical Center CEO Tom Quatroche and University at Buffalo School of Medicine Dean Dr. Michael Cain will join Catholic Health CEO Mark Sullivan as part of the WNY Vaccine Hub’s leadership team.
"We will continue to work hand in hand with county leaders, local health departments, and community groups to get the job done efficiently and effectively. The end is hopefully near," Hochul said.
Earlier this month, state officials revealed the details of New York's vaccination blueprint, which will rely on 10 regional hubs to coordinate the distribution of the vaccines and to craft plans tailored to meet the needs of local populations.
Catholic Health System, led by Sullivan, was identified by the governor’s office as the lead organization for the Western New York regional hub’s vaccination administration plan. The region includes Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. Under the direction of New York State, Catholic Health will work with healthcare and community partners across the five counties to execute the regional vaccination plan.
The hubs are expected to be ready to handle the second phase of vaccine distribution — getting the doses to essential workers and persons who may be vulnerable to the virus because of a medical condition. The first phase phase has involved front-line hospital staffers and nursing home workers and patients.
On Christmas Eve on Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo encouraged all New Yorkers to remain "smart and tough" as they continue to contend with the virus through the remainder of the holiday season.
Cuomo's office reported a statewide positivity rate as of Wednesday of 5.55%, with 6,928 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, 1,160 patients in intensive care units and 621 people who were intubated. In addition, the governor's office reported 129 new COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday.
In Western New York, the region's seven-day average percentage of positive test results continued to decline to 6.33% on Wednesday, down from 6.39% on Tuesday and 6.49% on Monday.
"We are rapidly distributing the vaccine to the most vulnerable New Yorkers and frontline heroes, but COVID continues to spread at high rates throughout the nation and we cannot let our guard down even for a moment," Cuomo said. "The holiday season is normally a time for celebration, but this year is different - we must celebrate smart, and not allow COVID to be the grinch that results in increased viral spread as a result of the holidays."
