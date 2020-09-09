WNY still under COVID-19 'caution'

Gov. Andrew Cuomo still considers Western New York under a "caution flag" where the novel coronavirus is concerned.
During his briefing on Wednesday, the governor noted that the region's positive testing rate for COVID-19 moved to 1.5% on Tuesday, representing an increase of .5% from a day earlier.
The Western New York rate has been a source of concern in recent weeks as it has remained consistently higher than the infection rate statewide. The region did not post the highest rate in the state on Tuesday as Long Island's rate came in at 1.8%.
Cuomo also announced Wednesday that New York's COVID-19 infection rate remained below 1% for a 33rd straight day. On Tuesday, 0.91% of tests reported to the state were positive.
"New York State's infection rate has been under 1 percent for 33 straight days, which is great news and a credit to New Yorkers and what they're doing," Cuomo said. "And that is with more testing than any other state. If you want to see something interesting, look at how many tests different states are taking. If you don't do many tests, you won't find many cases and the number of cases will drop. But that is false comfort. When we say this is how many cases we have, that's accurate because we're testing more than anyone else."
In Niagara County, health department officials reported three more positive cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive case to date in the county to 1,652. County officials said there are currently 45 active cases in Niagara, including 44 individuals who are isolating at home and one who remains hospitalized. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 continued to hold steady at 101. The county has now tested a total of 78,597 residents.
In addition on Wednesday, Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Financial Services has taken action to extend emergency regulations requiring New York health insurers to waive cost-sharing associated with emergency room visits, in-network telehealth visits, in-network outpatient provider office visits, in-network urgent care center visits, and in-network laboratory tests when the purpose of the visit or test is to diagnose COVID-19, and waiving cost-sharing for in-network telehealth services for any healthcare service covered under a policy, including mental health and substance use disorder treatment until Nov. 9, 2020.
Cuomo's office said the extension of the emergency regulations will help ensure that cost-sharing is not a barrier to COVID-19 testing and in-network telehealth services for New Yorkers. Cuomo first announced the State's directive requiring New York insurers to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing and telehealth services in March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.