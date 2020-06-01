WNY set for phase two reopening on Tuesday

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Western New York will be heading into the second phase of reopening on Tuesday as scheduled.
During his daily coronavirus update on Monday, Cuomo said, based on a review of numbers related to the region's infection, hospitalization and deaths, that Phase Two will begin on schedule and plans are in place to allow industries covered under the phase to get back into business. The guidelines for phase two call for the reopening of barbershops and salons, offices, real estate, in-store retail, automobile sales, repair and cleaning services and commercial building management.
Cuomo noted that the number of daily positive cases is now at its lowest point since March 16, adding that the number of positive tests results in New York is at 2%.
