Western New York projects that state officials say will promote environmentally friendly modes of travel and make it easier and safer to walk, bike or hike will get a $38.8 million boost from the state.
Locally, North Tonawanda will receive $1,050,000 to construct an extension to the Erie Canal Bike Path between Mayor's Park and the NT Botanical Gardens. In addition, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority will receive $5 million for the purchase of Battery Electric Buses (BEB) to serve populations across Western New York.
The funding is a portion of $178.8 million in state funds awarded to 75 communities across the state for projects. More than two-thirds of the projects awarded will benefit Environmental Justice Communities, thereby helping to improve connectivity, air quality and bicycle and pedestrian access for the predominantly low-and-moderate-income families living in those areas.
"As demonstrated through the recently adopted State Budget and our historic capital plan, New York continues to make unprecedented investments so we can build back stronger than ever before," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "We're investing in strategic initiatives across the state to improve quality of life, promote economic growth, and revitalize our communities. Most importantly, by advancing mobility alternatives, these awards will provide new opportunities and remove barriers for individuals in Environmental Justice Communities that have traditionally lacked adequate transportation access."
The funding, which provides up to 80 percent of total project costs, is made available through the Federal Highway Administration and administered by the New York State Department of Transportation.
New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "Governor Kathy Hochul is unwavering in her commitment to improving the lives of all New Yorkers, with targeted investments in every region of the state to promote all possible modes of transportation. With a strong focus on sidewalks, recreational opportunities, and pedestrian and bike access, these projects support the increased public demand in the post COVID-19 environment for more walkable and bikeable communities. Investments like these will pave the way towards a future in line with the Governor's vision, where our communities are more connected, our transportation networks are more accessible to everyone, and our carbon footprint is smaller."
"This significant investment, impacting 75 communities, is another strategic step in that process that supports more environmentally friendly modes of transportation that gets more people outdoors walking and biking to reduce our carbon footprints," said Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos. "Additionally, these funds directly improve the quality of life of people living in disadvantaged communities that are often forgetting when it comes to community transportation and revitalization.
Additional Western New York projects:
• $1,490,400 to the Town of Amherst to construct sidewalk and bicycle lane improvements to Carey Road from Paradise Park to Transit Road.
• $2,985,600 to the City of Buffalo for rehabilitation to the Scajaquada Trail from Main Street to Fillmore Avenue.
• $791,680 to the City of Buffalo for the continuation of the Forest Avenue Multi-Use Pathway.
• $2,354,887 to the Town of Evans for the construction of a segment of the Shoreline Trail along Lake Shore Road.
• $3,861,362 to Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to construct bus stop canopies and pedestrian/bicycle infrastructure improvements along North Division Street in the City of Buffalo.
• $1,396,807 to the City of Olean to construct a shared use path along Olean Wayne Street.
• $1,600,000 to the Town of Orchard Park to construct approximately sidewalks and pedestrian crosswalks to improve safe routes to schools.
• $5,000,000 to NYS Office of Parks Recreation and Historic Preservation to construct four pedestrian bridges in Genesee Valley Greenway State Park in Allegany County.
• $1,696,000 to the Town of Tonawanda to construct a Riverwalk multi-use pedestrian trial connecting River Road to Two Mile Creek Road.
• $3,448,028 to the Town of Clarence to construct sidewalk and pedestrian improvements from Main Street to Transit Road.
• $802,707 to the Village of Williamsville to construct sidewalk and curb ramps along Main Street.
• $5,000,000 to the Western New York Region to construct a diverging diamond interchange at the I-190 and Niagara Falls Boulevard intersections.
• $2,368,000 to the Western New York Region to construct a new through lane, approaches, traffic signal and pedestrian crossing at Route 33-Genesee Street at Harris Hill Intersection in the Town of Lancaster
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.