A plan to assign local landmark status to the building in downtown Niagara Falls commonly known as “The Turtle” received an endorsement on Thursday from one of Western New York’s largest preservation groups.
After receiving input from several residents, members of the city’s historic preservation commission agreed during a meeting at city hall to table the landmark designation application until next month so more information could be gathered about the site.
The move followed comments made by Christiana Liminiatis, director of preservation services for Preservation Buffalo Niagara, a local organization that assists communities like Niagara Falls in protecting culturally and historically significant structures.
Liminiatis told commission members her organization considers the Turtle, formally and formerly known as the Native American American Center for Living Arts, an “important structure,” worthy of preservation. She offered commission members help with their plan to refine and strengthen the argument for protecting the building as a local landmark.
“We’re very much in support,” she said.
Liiminatis wasn’t alone.
“I was thrilled to hear about this,” said Cherrish Beals, owner of a bed and breakfast on Park Place who serves on the city’s tourism advisory board.
Beals told commission members she believes preserving the Turtle building for future use could help in accomplishing a key local goal — extending the tourism season in Niagara Falls.
“It’s a first step in the right direction,” Beals said of the proposed landmark designation.
Elizabeth Adams, a member of the Mohawk tribe, described the Turtle building as “sacred.” Before the building closed in 1981, Adams noted that it served as an important center for indigenous educational programming. She said the design and shape of the building — a turtle with a skylight shaped like an eagle at the top of its dome — in and of itself warranted protection as a structure of significance to indigenous people.
“It is as sacred as the high altar at St. Mary’s of the Cataract Roman Catholic Church,” Adams said.
Carl Skompinski, who serves on the board of directors for the Restoration Corp. for the Central Terminal building in Buffalo, also offered his support for securing local landmark status for the Turtle building.
He urged commission members to secure copies of the original plans for the structure, which he said are not on file with the city or the local library or any other site in the Falls but rather available only through the archives of a university in another state.
He noted that the Turtle building has been the subject of scholarly research and that while he has ideas for what the building could become if it is preserved, he knows there are others who would support efforts to protect the structure from demolition.
“There are a lot of people who are very interested,” Skompinski said.
Marge Gillies, a member of the Niagara Falls Preservation Society, described the Turtle building as “something to preserve,” lamenting the fact that many of the city’s historic structures, including the Cataract House, have already been torn down.
“It is historic and it is one of the few that is still left. We can do something about this,” she said.
Not everyone was quite as enthusiastic.
Jim Szwedo, president of the Niagara Street Business Association, said he thinks preserving the Turtle makes sense, provided there’s a plan in place for its long-term use and buy-in from an indigenous tribe like the Seneca Nation of Indians.
Szwedo also suggested commission members reach out to the owners of the Turtle building, a company called NFR Turtle, which is an affiliate of Niagara Falls Redevelopment.
The summer concert series organized by Szwedo’s business association are funded by NFR which has also contributed to other association activities in the past.
“It’s nice to say we’re going to have an historic designation and the building can’t be torn down, but where do we go from there?” he said.
The 41-year-old structure was designed in the shape of a turtle by Arapaho architect Dennis Sun Rhodes. The building opened as a center for indigenous arts in 1981, offering displays of artifacts and a site for musical and theatrical performances. The center closed in 1995 and the building was later auctioned off by the city and acquired by NFR’s affiliate.
In 2017, The company submitted a proposal to the city that called for the development of a $205 million grand hotel and spa on the site. That proposal called for the Turtle building to be demolished to make way for the project. The area in question is covered by a city imposed height restriction that bars the construction of any building higher than 152-feet. NFR’s hotel project envisioned a 200-foot hotel that would have required a variance from the city to move forward.
A spokesman for NFR declined to comment on the local landmark designation earlier this week.
Approval by the owner is not needed for the preservation commission to apply landmark status to the building. Such a designation would mean the Turtle building could only be demolished under an emergency situation. Any landmark measure approved by the preservation commission must be approved by a majority of the Niagara Falls City Council for it to become a legal designation.
Council Chairman John Spanbauer, who attended Thursday’s meeting, said he thought it was the right move for commission members to take more time to examine the issue and bulk up the application for landmark status.
Like Szwedo, he suggested some end-use was needed for the designation to make sense.
“What is the building going to be if we preserve it?” he said.
The city’s Director of Planning Eric Cooper said commission members would take the comments they received during Thursday’s meeting under advisement. Commission members said they plan to revisit the application for landmark status for the Turtle building next month.
