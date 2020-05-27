COVID-19 has not been kind to the Western New York unemployment rate.
The Buffalo-Niagara region posted the highest unemployment rate for the month of April of any region outside of New York City, according to information released on Wednesday by the New York State Department of Labor.
Buffalo-Niagara, which includes Niagara Falls and Niagara County, had a local unemployment rate of 19.2% in April, compared to the rate of just 3.9% for the same month one year ago. The region with the next highest rate for this April 2020 was Watertown-Fort Drum, which posted a local unemployment rate 16.9%.
From April 2019 to April 2020, the labor department said the state’s private-sector employment count decreased by 1,834,800. In April 2020, the number of private-sector jobs in the state was 6,467,600. The state’s private-sector job count is based on a payroll survey of 18,000 New York employers, which is conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In addition, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 4.1% to 14.5% in April 2020.
