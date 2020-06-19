WJJL's future includes nod to the past

The AM radio home of a pair of long-running talk shows featuring hosts from the City of Niagara Falls will soon be reaching into its history as part of a rebranding effort.
The new owner of the radio station 1440 AM has announced that he's changing the station's call letters from WJJL to WEBR starting July 6.
The station, which is home to "Viewpoint," hosted by Tom Darro, and the Vince Anello show, hosted by the former Falls mayor, has operated as WJJL for decades. The station was originally called WEBR when it was formed on Oct. 14, 1924 by engineer Herbert H. Howell.
WEBR served Western New York for 70 years at 970 AM. Its last media owner, Western New York Public Broadcasting (WNED), purchased WEBR in 1975. The call letters were dropped in 1993 when the station became WNED (now WBFO).
The station's new owner, William Yuhnke of Kenmore Broadcasting and Liberty Yellow Cab and Transportation, purchased the station from its former owner, M.J. Phillips, last year. WEBR will now broadcast from 1580 Kenmore Ave. in Buffalo. Station operations are now being overseen by Don Angelo, a longtime friend of Yuhnke who is a veteran radio and television executive and a member of the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame. The Buffalo natives worked together at area radio stations in the 1970s.
Yuhnke said the local ownership group is looking to bring flexibility in responding to listeners in Niagara and Erie counties and Southern Ontario.
"We are broadcasters, patriots and Christians who love the Buffalo-Niagara Falls region and are dedicated to God, family, freedom and country," Yuknke said. "Our pledge is to serve our hometown community with reliable, non-biased, fair and balanced news, information and entertainment. We will provide listeners an open mic to express their personal opinions without interruption by a talk show host.”
Darro will continue as the host of "Viewpoint," a two-way talk show program that for years aired from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. The show's schedule will change to 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays under the new format. Anello said he is expecting his show to continue from 11 to noon on weekdays.
WEBR will feature a new music format called "Standards of Excellence," which is inspired by the "Great American Song Book" and will include classics tunes from Hollywood, Broadway and Tin Pan Alley. Yuhnke said the change is reflective of contemporary recording artists such as Michael Buble, Diana Krall, Harry Conic and Norah Jones and will offer listeners access to “cool, classy and sophisticated songs.”
“This music is timeless,” Yuhnke said,
In addition, Yuhnke said the new programming would include “local legends” such as former TV personality Barry Lillis and “Jazz in the Nighttime” host Al Wallack. Reprising WEBR’s tagline, "The Sound of The City," WEBR also will also feature music recorded by local artists.
WEBR will be an affiliate of the 180-station USA Radio Network. The station will stream at WEBR1440.com.
WJJL's history
By the mid 1920s, WEBR had a full staff including a 27-piece orchestra and a cast of actors performing a variety of live programs each day in its studio.
In 1930, young Buffalo broadcaster and writer Fran Striker created, wrote and produced the first episodes of "The Lone Ranger" series, which premiered on WEBR. It had a long run on national network radio, then moved to TV in the early 1950s.
In 1931, WEBR was the first radio station to broadcast a program in a language other than English. Emelino Rico and his wife Maria of Buffalo, weekly presented “Neapolitan Serenade” in Italian.
Their son, Lenny, continued the tradition as host of the “Casa Rico” radio show. It is set for WEBR’s weekend schedule.
Disc Jockey Bob Wells created the first live teen dance radio show, "Hi-Teen," in 1946. For 17 years, it was broadcast Saturday afternoons from the Dellwood Ballroom at Main and Utica.
Several were inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Jack Sharpe, America's first helicopter traffic reporter in 1959, later was elected Amherst Town Supervisor.
Alumni include Clare Allen, Mike Allen, Perry Allen, Joe Alto, Sam Anson, Ron Arnold, Charlie Bailey, Teresa Beaton, George Beck, Bill Besecker, George Black, Roger Blackwell, Mary Brady, Scott Brown, Eulis Cathey, Bob Christian, Dave Debo, Sid Ehrenreich, Jack Eno, Jerry Fedell, Herb Flemming, John Gill, Dave Gillen, Jerry Glenn, Kevin Gordon, Carroll Hardy, Allan Harris, Jack Horohoe, Billy Keaton, Dennis Keefe, Bill Kimble, Cy King, Don Lang, David Leopold, Larry Levite, Ed Little, Greg Lucas, Jack Mahl, Bill Masters, John McKay, Bill McKibben, Al Meltzer, Kevin O'Connell, Loren Owens, Tom Pecora, Lucky Pierre, Jim Ranney Joe Rico, Possum Riley, Ken Ruof, Margaret Russ, Bernie and Norma Jane Sandler, Jim Santella, Mike St. Peter, Andy Thomas, Leon Thomas, Ed Tucholka, Al Wallack, Pete Weber, Harry Wismer, and Mark Scott, who was the last voice heard on WEBR.
