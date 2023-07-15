Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.