A car went into the upper Niagara River this morning some time around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. As of 1:10 p.m. rescue crews from Niagara Falls Police, Fire and Park Police were preparing to enter the river and attempt a rescue in the rapids just above the brink and 75-feet from shore.

The New York Power Authority decreased waterflow as the rescue proceeded. The roof of the car became more visible

It was just after 10:40 a.m. when Jeremy Smith was walking across the Goat Island pedestrian bridge.

“I saw a car float on the far side,” Smith said. “Then I thought I saw a person in it. It kept floating. I thought I saw a guy. The person next to me thought they saw a woman and maybe a child in the back seat."

Emergency crews on scene after car goes into rapids near brink of Niagara Falls Emergency crews are at Niagara Falls State Park where a car is stuck in the upper rapids abo…

Rescue operations are ongoing. Police said on the scanner the car was a black Toyota Camry registered to a Williamsville address.