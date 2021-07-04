Currently, all municipal phone lines for the City of Niagara Falls are out of service. Our current provider is aware of the problem and working diligently to repair the issue, as this is a statewide issue.
These widespread outages are affecting calls to our nonemergency lines. The Niagara Falls Police and Fire Department have been in constant contact with our phone provider, however there has been no restoration timeline given.
Until this issue is resolved we are providing the following contact phone numbers for your use in nonemergency situations;
(716) 264-3538
(716) 513-6733
(716) 622-9421
For all emergency situations please continue to DIAL 911 as this line has not been affected.
