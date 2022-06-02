With Down River Run coming up, Youngstown Lions donate to group

Ahead of this year's Down River Run 2022, Youngstown Lions Club President Terry Cummings presented a check to Lion Debbie Fleck, the vice president of The Family & Friends Down Syndrome Association of Niagara Inc., after a presentation on their public charity to the Youngstown Lions. This association is an affiliate organization of the National Down Syndrome Society and Advocate for the Value, Acceptance and Inclusion of people born with Down Syndrome. It is the only Affiliate Organization of the National Down Syndrome Society operating in Niagara County.
Their mission is to help benefit people with Down syndrome and their families through advocacy efforts and raising positive awareness. They are committed to being part of a collaborative and community wide effort to enhance the quality of life outcomes of people with Down syndrome. It is their primary objective that each person be afforded opportunity that will help maximize their potential, realize their life aspirations, and lead a life of purpose and meaning.
The Down River Run 2022 takes place on Sunday and begins and ends in Fort Niagara State Park in Youngstown in the south parking lot just inside the south entrance to the park off of Main Street. 5K participants will complete 2 outer loops and then head to the finish line. Those who sign up for the 1.5 mile walk will complete one outer loop before heading to the finish line. There will be one water station setup that 5K runners will pass twice on their run. The walk starts at 9:45 a.m. The run begins at 10 a.m.
For information on their Down River Run 2022 visit: www.dsaniagara.org.
