The Niagara County IDA will weigh whether to give Amazon a six-month extension on tax benefits this Wednesday, as construction has yet to start on the $550 million project.
The extension would run through Feb. 10, 2024, with the IDA previously granting the retail giant $124 million for a new distribution center in the Town of Niagara.
No construction has taken place at the 8995 Lockport Road site planned for the facility since the benefits were awarded on Aug. 10, 2022. The extension would give Amazon more time to get shovels in the ground and start taking advantage of the subsidies.
In a statement to Investigative Post on the current delay, Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the company is, “(continuing) to work closely with all stakeholders as plans progress,” for its Town of Niagara facility and that the extension is, “administrative in nature.”
“The status of the project remains the same,” he said. “We are grateful for the support of the town and the Niagara County IDA.”
The various tax breaks received include $94 million in property tax exemptions, $26 million in sales tax exemptions, and a $3.5 million mortgage tax break. According to the D.C.-based Good Jobs First, which tracks how many subsidies Amazon has received, it is now the eighth largest disclosed tax break it received.
Amazon would make in-lieu-of-tax payments totaling $49 million during the first 15 years of the facilities life, increasing it to $9.5 million a year after that.
Project documents have stated the estimated cost for the three million-square foot facility is $550 million, taking an estimated 18 to 24 months to complete. They also state it would have a combined local and state economic benefit of $1.28 billion.
The site is slated to create 1,000 jobs, 950 of them warehouse and logistics workers with an average wage of $15 per hour.
The project had long faced opposition from residents and watchdog organizations due to the tax breaks, increase in traffic from Amazon trucks, and the low-paying, low-skill jobs it brings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.