Canada’s largest free outdoor light festival that transforms Niagara Falls into a winter wonderland with 3 million lights and dazzling displays decorating the Niagara Parkway, Dufferin Islands and streets across the city, will ended Wednesday night after 47 nights.
The festival was scheduled to run nightly until Jan. 10 but has been closed early to align with province-wide shutdown measures and echo the public health message to stay home and be safe.
Officials said this year’s event was very popular with car traffic up more than 12% over last year.
“Niagara Falls has earned an outstanding reputation as a reliable destination to create long-lasting memories and the Winter Festival of Lights is one of the signature events the city is known for. The accommodation properties, attractions and restaurants have welcomed new and returning visitors to the Festival, all within the prescribed Public Health protocols, but now that more stringent restrictions are in place, the Festival will be discontinued and we encourage everyone to stay home and be safe during this lockdown period. With no possibility to hold a live concert to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Niagara Falls, and the closure of attractions until expiry of the provincial shutdown on Jan. 23, as a destination we are encouraging everyone to work together to combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Janice Thomson, president & CEO of Niagara Falls Tourism.
The Winter Festival of Lights has been produced since 1982 and is organized by Niagara Falls Tourism, with property hostings by the Niagara Parks Commission and Business Improvement Areas within the tourism districts of Niagara Falls. Title sponsorship is generously provided by Ontario Power Generation.
To learn more about the provincewide shutdown restrictions in Niagara Falls, visit www.niagarafallstourism.com
