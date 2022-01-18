A Take 5 Evening New York State Lottery ticket worth $17,392 was sold in Wheatfield on Monday.
The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 6880 Plaza Drive.
Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the state's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).
