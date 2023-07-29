LEWISTON — Work continues on the Frontier House as its more than 40 windows are being replaced.
The project developer is 4600 Group LLC, an affiliate of Ellicott Development Company. Director of Development Thomas Fox said the previous windows were from the 1980s, which were not 100% accurate to the original. The replacements will be more accurate as to when the Frontier House operated as a hotel some 200 years ago.
“It’s ongoing work that will take some time,” Fox said, with the existing frames coming out and replacement windows going in full frame and sash.
Fox noted that interior cleanup work has wrapped up as well.
The Lewiston Sentinel reported that Precision Siding & Roofing Company of North Tonawanda is taking out the broken windows and installing new ones. Greater Niagara Building Center would be supplying the windows.
Ellicott Development has been working to remodel the historic site, last used as a McDonald’s location that closed in 2004, to look as it did in the 1800s, removing non-historic elements and making structural repairs. Commercial space would be on the first floor while the second, third, and fourth floors would have 11 residential and rental units.
Due to the Frontier House on the National Register for Historic Places, Ellicott Development had to work with the state historic preservation office and U.S. Park Service in the planning and review. The state preservation office had to approve the exterior and interior renovations.
The projected project cost was $5.29 million, with Ellicott Development receiving $612,945 in tax incentives from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency and a $100,000 grant from National Grid.
Fox said Ellicott Development is close to signing lease agreements, with a restaurant planned for the first floor and basement space. A formal announcement will be made when the deal is done.
Developers are now eyeing a mid-2024 completion date for the renovation work.
