Wind storm cleanup continues across Niagara County

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.