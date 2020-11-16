The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a steady stream of calls for downed wires, fallen trees and other property damage on Sunday evening as high winds whipped across Lockport and surrounding communities.
Falls Police reported at least one large tree down in the 600 block of Orchard Parkway. Officers said the damaged occurred around 3:14 p.m. Sunday at the home of former Mayor Paul Dyster when the tree fell on the home causing damage to the second story, including a railing and a gutter.
City Administrator Anthony Restaino said there were 18 total incidents of trees toppling onto homes, along with other reports of fallen tree limbs and wind-related damage.
"(Sunday) night we had a number of (Department of Public Works) crews out," Restaino said. "There was minimal damage as it relates to property. It was not as bad (in the Falls) as it was in other areas."
On Randall Road in the Town of Wilson, first responders were called to a tackle a fire that started when a tree fell on an electrical transformer.
In the Town of Cambria, sheriff's deputies were called to report of a tree falling on a vehicle, damaging its windshield.
In addition, Sheriff Mike Filicetti reported on Monday that some parts of the Town of Lockport dealt with power outages and there were what he described as "sporadic outages" throughout the county.
National Grid’s outage map showed Monday morning several unresolved outages in Royalton, Hartland, Barker, Pendleton, Newfane and Wilson.
NYSEG said Monday morning that crews were still responding as strong winds and thunderstorms disrupted service to thousands of customers across the state. As of Monday morning, there were 20,321 NYSEG customers customers without power with the utility company listing the hardest hit areas as Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Dutchess, Putnam, and Westchester counties.
NYSEG indicated that the strong winds during the overnight period prevented crews from performing certain restoration work, such as using bucket trucks to access the top of the utility poles.
The utility company said crews remain out on the road, clearing debris, fallen trees and addressing other hazards.
National Grid said it had more than 1,400 line, tree and service workers in Western New York on Monday.
As of 11 a.m. fewer than 9,000 customers remain without service, primarily in the hardest hit areas, including portions of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.
