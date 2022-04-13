WILSON — A vote on the Village of Wilson's proposed 2022-2023 budget was postponed by the village board on Monday. The budget vote is now scheduled for April 21.
Postponement of the vote was recommended by the board's three new trustees, Gary Darnell, Mike McAvoy and Greg Martin. Darnell and McAvoy were just appointed to the newly established seats, and Martin was elected to his seat last month. According to Mayor Art Lawson, the new trustees wanted extra time to understand the budget before voting on it.
Lawson said he agreed that was a good idea, and supported the postponement resolution along with trustee Brad Simpson.
“I ended up with three new trustees who need to see how to read a government budget,” Lawson said. “They were sworn in and then asked to do this, and I just didn’t think that was fair.”
“I’m grateful that we have more time,” Martin said. “Expanding the board, and with me coming on at this time, it really wasn’t the best time to push through a budget that we didn’t fully have all the details about.”
The village is required by law to have its annual budget in place by the end of April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.