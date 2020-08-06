LOCKPORT — Niagara County is sending a portion of its Bridge Commission allocation to Wilson to help pay for a pair of shoreline protection projects.
The Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, a state initiative to provide funding for projects that increase the resilience of shorelines communities and bolster economic development, will provide 95 percent of the funding for the projects, with the municipalities required to come up with 5% in matching funds.
In the Town of Wilson, officials identified three uses for the REDI funding, shoreline bolstering projects at Sunset Island and Roosevelt Beach as well as repairs to the town water tower. The three projects would cost a total of $1.7 million, and REDI funding will cover about $1.6 million.
Of the required $85,500 in 5% matching funds, the town has set aside $63,870.
Niagara County legislators approved by a 9-5 vote to give $10,500 in Niagara Falls Bridge Commission funds to Wilson specifically to apply as matching funds for the two shore protection projects. Another resolution approved $19,838 for matching funds that will go toward repairing the Townline Pier in the village.
Debate during the meeting centered around concerns over using the Bridge Commission funding for infrastructure projects.
Legislator Dennis Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, said that the Bridge Commission funds are supposed to be used for enhancing the business community, and worried that approving the roughly $30,000 appropriation would nearly wipe out the remaining funds.
"We shouldn't be using this money for this purpose. It's going to open up a can of worms if we start doing this," he said.
Virtuoso added that with the bridge being closed until October there will not be too much money in the fund next year.
Legislator David Godfrey, R-Wilson, said he felt the projects were worthy, and asked how could the legislature not help them with 95 percent of the funding already guaranteed.
"These projects are very important to mitigating the issues relating to the high water levels in Lake Ontario and the subsequent flooding," he said, adding that it's hard for him to justify approving funding for a project like the Lock Tenders monument but not an infrastructure project that if not done could cause serious injuries.
Virtuoso noted that he wasn't opposed to funding the projects, but would have rather seen the funding come from a different source.
According to Kevin Schuler, the county public information officer, the Town of Newfane Olcott Harbor Breakwater Project and 18 business and professional associations throughout the county received funding this year through the Bridge Commission funds.
