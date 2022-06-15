Wilson says goodbye to beloved teacher with memorial ceremony

WILSON — The school district paid farewell to a dear colleague and friend on Tuesday.
Amidst sunny and warm weather, a memorial was held outside Wilson Middle School for elementary and high school teacher Tracey Palmeri near a Kwanzan cherry tree donated by the Wilson Teachers Association in her honor. Palmeri passed away in April at the age of 44 after battling cancer. She had been an employee of the Wilson School District since 2013.
“She was an amazing teacher,” Wilson Superintendent Timothy Carter said earlier that day. “Kids loved her, and the staff adored her. Everything Tracy stood for, was always something I admired.”
The memorial ceremony was overseen by Palmeri’s colleague and friend Kris Brayley who worked with her at both the elementary school and high school. It both began and ended with songs that were performed by a choir made up of Wilson students. Nine students who were in attendance at the ceremony were also awarded $250 scholarships from a program that was named in her honor.
Palmeri’s husband Phil, along with other colleagues and students, also spoke at the ceremony.
“This was her happy place,” Phil Palmeri said. “She gave more than 100% effort to be there for her students and colleagues.”
Phil also recalled an anecdote from earlier that day which reminded him of his wife.
“As I was riding my bicycle for my morning coffee today, of course I thought about her and all of our bike rides. As I parked my bicycle I found a painted rock that you find around town. It had a little bit of artwork on it, and it said, ‘kind, brave, nice, and happy,’ and I couldn’t think of a more perfect description.”
Sean Nevins, who worked with Palmeri in the high school English department, fondly recalled their mutual love of Shakespeare and Star Wars.
“Tracey was one-of-a-kind,” Nevins said during the ceremony. “If I was to teach another 50 years, I’d be lucky to have another colleague of her caliber again. She was the English teacher I hoped to be when I grew up.”
Nevins had helped to arrange the memorial plaque that was placed at the base of the cherry tree. On it was a favorite quote of Palmeri’s from Irish poet Oscar Wilde.
“To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people just exist.”
