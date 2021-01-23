“Oh, the Places You Will Go!” was written by Dr. Seuss for young adults, as well as for their parents, but for this Wilson native, that was only the beginning. The real question is about the places where she ran.
Kayla Douglas, the daughter of two Wilson High School graduates, and a graduate herself from the class of 2011, has been far away from her home. As far as New York City and Paris for marathons, India for school, many more for work, and Tanzania to participate in the Serengeti Girls Run in November of both 2019 and 2020.
The SGR gave Douglas and 13 other women the chance to raise funds to help keep Tanzanian girls in school – a social break in a culture that traditional pushes women to tend a home. In return, Douglas was given the opportunity to run 13 miles a day for three days in the Serengeti.
“I feel deeply blessed to have been a part of this magical event as it has made a tremendous impact on me both personally and professionally,” Douglas said.
During her time in Wilson, Douglas said she participated in cheerleading and basketball, but that it mostly had to do with fitting in more than any genuine athletic interest. Later, in college she started running and came to identify herself as an athlete.
“I believe that in our formidable teenage years, we are all trying desperately to prove something – to ourselves, our parents, our teachers, and most certainly to our peers and our teachers,” she said. “But for young women in particular, it’s incredibly difficult to carve out space for vulnerability as you try on different aspects of yourself. For me, sports were a huge area of insecurity.”
Douglas said she is, “deeply passionate about women’s empowerment,” and used her digital marketing skills – for which she was employed for by SmartFlyer, a luxury travel company – to personally raise over $16,000 – in addition to $8,500 that another generous runner donated on her behalf – to the Grumeti Fund, the Tanzanian-based nonprofit organization which facilitates the Serengeti Girls Run.
Once again, the roots for her feelings started at home.
“I’m fortunate that I was raised in a fiercely feminist household; my mom went back to college while we were growing up and went on to receive her MBA from The University at Buffalo School of Management – where she is now a board member – around the time I was graduating high school,” she said. “From a young age, my mom made it clear to me and my sister growing up that if wanted something, we’d have to work harder than our male counterparts. … At the same time, my dad was proud to raise strong women and has always encouraged my spirited side.”
While nowhere is perfect, Douglas still comes to Wilson despite her parent’s no longer living on Lake Street. There are friends and fellowship, and because the virus impacts the way she works – for which she was scheduled to visit many more places – she’s been able to catch up more than she has in years.
“No matter how far I travel or how my address changes I have, coming back to Wilson is where i feel most deeply rooted,” Douglas said.
More information can be found about Douglas's journeys at SmartFlyer.com and more information about the work being done in Tazmania at Grumetifund.org.
