This year’s Lions Homemade Arts and Crafts Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Wilson Historical Society, 375 Lake St. Wilson.
A wide range of professionally crafted items will be available for sale, including photographs, woodworks, cornhole boards, metal works, wreathes, jewelry, embroider items and other crafted items all which make perfect for gift giving.
Jerome P Maillet, chairperson for this year’s event, said this year’s theme is “Handcrafted.”
There are different venues that will be represented. Maillet said that this show will offer strictly homemade and handcrafts works by local artisans. Admission to the festival is free.
In addition to the festival there will be a Diaper Derby on the Saturday at 11 a.m. There will be two categories of babies competing in the race for cash prizes, 6–9-month-olds and 10-12 month old. There will be local community celebrity judges for the event. To register your baby for the Diaper Derby contact Sarah White at 716-867-1840.
During the course of the weekend there will also be a huge basket raffle inside the Barnum Building, 50/50 split and a “Critter” display on the Sunday at 11 a.m.
Maillet went on to say that the proceeds from the entire weekend will be earmarked for the Lions Club fundraising efforts to help address community needs and issues, support its medical loan closet and most importantly help with issued and supplies needed by the blind.
Food and snacks will be available for purchase at the festival. Vendor registration is ongoing. For further information contact Vincent Marranca at 716-622-5796.
