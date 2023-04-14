The Wilson Lions Club is currently in the process of planning out its second annual Arts and Crafts festival.
The festival will be held on July 29 and 30 on the Wilson Historical Society & Museum Grounds at 641 Lake St. Last year’s festival, the Lions Club’s first, had at least 25 vendors selling woodworks, metal works, and photographs
Western New York artists and crafters are urged to reserve before April 30th in order to receive their discount. More information and registration can be found at wilsonartfestival.org.
