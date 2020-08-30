VILLAGE OF WILSON — Paula Gil, a five-year resident of the Village of Wilson, said the barking and noise of animals living just beyond her property hasn’t left her with a full night’s sleep for any of those years. She said her neighbor will not clean up his land which is attracting wildlife.
On Aug. 20, the Village of Wilson held public hearings before voting on three new laws directed at stopping the deterioration of properties by increasing fines.
“I think any problem is a process that you have to work through, it’s great to have a resource, like the village, willing to hear all sides of an issue,” said Gil after the meeting. “I think ultimately it gives homeowners hope and extra incentive to really work out their differences in a civil way.”
Three local laws were approved by the trustees. The first dealt with “rubbish” as determined by the mayor, village board of trustees, or Village Code Enforcement Officer Tom Wolfe. The second also placed determination with officials, but dealt with unmoved grass and weeds, as well as obstructions to sewer drains. The third stated that unregistered vehicles would not be tolerated on properties within the village for more than 90 days.
“Most of the offenders on these laws are repeat offenders. … I think we should be getting them into court (quickly) and hopefully that’s what this law will do,” Trustee Mike McAvoy said. “The judges will get so sick of having to waste their time. …I’m telling you, if you fine someone $125 for not mowing their lawn, word will get around.”
The first two laws laid out similar language and aimed to get properties remediated by putting “teeth” to the former sections of law in the Village’s Code.
For a first offense, a letter will be sent and if the property isn’t cleared of “rubbish” or unmoved grass within 48 hours, they will be fined $250 as dictated by the first and second of these laws. A second offense within two years of the first will result in a fine of $500 and a third offense within two years of the second will cost $750.
Local Law #4 does not put out a fining schedule, but says that unregistered cars must have a permit affixed on the car which is good for 30 days and costs $10 at the Village Clerk’s office. Only three permits may be bought.
