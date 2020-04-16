Wilson Foundation helping front-line caregivers in WNY

Courtesy of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical CenterCertified Nursing Assistant Donna Conklin-Cleveley, shown here in this file photo, inspects safety precautions required for hospital employees entering an isolation room at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation announced Thursday that it is investing $1.5 million to support front-line caregivers at the Falls hospital and several other health care facilities in Western New York and Southeast Michigan.