Wilson Foundation helping front-line caregivers in WNY

Caregivers in the Western New York area are getting a financial boost from the foundation created by the late former owner of the Buffalo Bills.
The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation announced Thursday that is is committing $1.5 million to support acute care hospitals like Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center as the nation continues to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
“As our communities struggle during this time of uncertainty and crisis, our team felt it was vital to act immediately to provide funding and relief to groups and organizations within our focused giving areas, and larger collaborative funds supporting our regions,” said David Egner, president and CEO, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. “We will continue to work through these extremely difficult times with our neighbors, our grantees, and our partners, and rise to the challenges ahead.”
The $1.5 million in support for acute care hospitals will be divided among health care facilities in Western New York and Southeast Michigan. Locally, the funds will be used to support Catholic Health, Eastern Niagara Hospital, Great Lakes Health System of WNY (Erie County Medical Center/Kaleida Health), Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and the Buffalo VA Medical Center.
It is the Foundation’s intention that the funds will be primarily directed to help caregivers on the front lines of COVID-19, including nurse aides, environmental and food services staff, and others who may not have access to as many financial and social supports and are playing equally critical roles in the healthcare system every day.
“Caregivers on the front lines of COVID-19 put themselves in harm’s way for the benefit of others and work tirelessly, day in and day out," Egner said. "It’s critical that they too are cared for. Our trustees and staff have been touched by stories shared by our grantees about frontline hospital workers accessing basic needs like childcare, transportation, and healthy meals. We hope these grant funds play a role in providing some comfort to these crucial workers.”
As part of an overall investment of $6 million, the foundation has provided $2 million in support for the Southeast Michigan and Western New York communities through the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo: WNY COVID-19 Community Response Funds ($700,000), United Way of Greater Rochester & Rochester Area Community Foundation: Community Crisis Fund ($200,000) and United Way for Southern Chautauqua County: Chautauqua County Crisis Response Fund: COVID-19 ($100,000).
An additional $2.5 million has also been granted to various organizations in both regions to support urgent needs related to caregivers, small businesses and entrepreneurs, nonprofits and early childhood care.
The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, which has been up and running since 2015, focuses its giving in four key areas: active lifestyles; preparing for success; caregivers; and entrepreneurship and economic development. The COVID-19 investments will impact all of the foundation’s focus areas. For more information, visit RCWJRF.org.
