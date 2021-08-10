Wilson fire companies extinguished a fire Monday night at a residence on O’Connell Island in the town.
About 8:15 p.m. Monday, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a possible residential fire at 6 O'Connell Island. A responding fire chief confirmed the apartment above the garage had smoke coming from it.
The fire was subsequently extinguished by members of the Wilson and South Wilson Volunteer Fire companies. There was no estimate on damages available. No injuries were reported.
Investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.