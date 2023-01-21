WILSON — The owners of a Harbor Street custard stand have organized a fundraiser for the local family that was impacted by a house fire earlier this week.
A GoFundMe page established by Eileen Neisen and Greg Stenis, co-owners of Brownie’s Custard Stand located at 186 Harbor St., has so far raised nearly $60,000 to help their neighbors who lost their home in a fire on Wednesday. Two occupants, a 35-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy, suffered injuries and were taken to local hospitals following the blaze.
“Hopefully we can all come together as a community and help this family in their time of need,” a message on the GoFundMe page reads.
Neisen said the custard stand is three doors down from the home where the fire happened and she and Stenis live in a house behind the stand. The daughter of the homeowner’s has worked at the custard stand for the past three years, Neisen said.
On the evening of the fire, Neisen said she and Stenis were awakened by the sound of emergency sirens and vehicles.
She said they started the GoFundMe page early Thursday morning after returning home from the fire scene, knowing that the family would be facing a long road to recovery.
“We stood there for a couple of hours and when we walked back home, we thought we’ve got to do something,” Neisen said.
Within hours, Neisen said they started receiving messages from individuals and representatives from local companies who wanted to make donations and help.
Neisen said several of the companies, including Knead the Dough in Ransomville, 3 Sisters Garlic in Lockport and A-1 Landscaping in Lewiston, had started their own donation sites in an effort to secure clothes and other items for the family.
“They all started messaging and saying ‘how can we help?’” Neisen said.
Following the blaze, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported that the male victim, who has since been identified as Williams S. Whitmore, was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition in the burn unit.
The sheriff’s office also reported Whitmore’s 5-year-old son was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital by ambulance where he was listed in critical condition due to burns.
A third individual, identified as the boy’s mother, Jeanette was not injured and accompanied the boy to the hospital following the fire, authorities said.
A message on the GoFundMe page from Jeanette Whitmore indicates that her son’s condition has improved and he has been removed from the ICU while her husband remains in critical condition at ECMC.
Neisen said the Whitmore’s house, located at 140 Harbor St., is a “total loss” and she encouraged individuals and businesses to continue to support the family as they see fit.
“They are starting with zero, from scratch,” she said. “I don’t know how long of a road they have ahead of them.”
To make a donation to the GoFundMe page, visit www.gofundme.com/f/633ja-whitmore-family-fire.
