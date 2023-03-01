LEWISTON — The town will lose the services of a longtime public figure this year, as Councilman William Geiben has announced he will not seek re-election.
“The reason is simple,” Geiben, who turns 80 this year, said during this week’s Lewiston Town Board meeting. “My public service energy tank is almost empty. and I don’t believe I can do another campaign or serve another term.”
Geiben’s current term on the town board started in 2016, having previously served on the board from 1989 to 1994, on the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals, and on the Village of Lewiston Board of Trustees as mayor and deputy mayor in the 2000s. He has served a total of 20 years in various elected posts, with breaks in between so he could spend time with his family.
Geiben’s interest in public service started in the 1970s due to a house in his neighborhood that was considered an embarrassment since it was in shambles. When he checked with the village on what they could do, they told him there was an old couple living there who would be moving out. Soon afterward, the husband died and the wife did move out, but someone else ended up moving in instead.
“I went to the village and said, ‘Enough is enough,’” Geiben said, wanting to know what he had to do to rectify the situation. The house eventually got condemned and torn down.
Although Geiben first ran for public office in 1974, his career in public service started in the 1980s when he was appointed to the Lewiston Recreation Commission, which he said gave him the desire and motivation to pursue the elected position of councilman.
After not serving in an elected position for a number of years, he was encouraged to get involved with the town board again in 2015 when current Town Supervisor Steve Broderick was running for the first time, as the two would campaign door to door through the town. They began their tenures on the town board in 2016.
At the time Geiben was elected back to the town board, the town had its bond rating reduced, which required it to barrow money at higher rates. The town fire company also said that water lines were not in compliance, which was something that previous town boards had kicked down the road.
He credits much of the town’s turnaround to Broderick’s leadership, where they worked with auditors and the town budget director to turn the town finances around so that they are at a surplus. The town also pushed ahead with a water line replacement project.
Geiben plans on spending the remainder of his term focused on completing the town’s new 5.5 acre park on Lower River Road, across the street from the Lewiston Senior Services Center and next to the Stella Niagara Preserve. Planned to open this coming spring, it will be the first town park that has access to the Niagara River. It currently only has a shelter with hedges and swings to be installed.
Geiben described it as a low-impact park where one can come to enjoy the quietness of the river, sit on a bench, read a book and enjoy sunsets. The shelter can be reserved for family parties and other arrangements.
“When I retire, I expect to take a nice walk on the path, sit on a bench, and enjoy my retirement,” Geiben said, also planning to travel with his wife, spend time with his five grandkids, golf and spend time at the senior center.
“Over the years as an elected official, I served with some great people,” Geiben said, including Broderick and former Lewiston Mayor Richard Soluri among other town and village officials. “It’s in good hands. I’ll be sad when my term expires, but I’ll be 80 years old and its time to step away.”
Geiben has previously worked as a social studies teacher for the Lewiston-Porter School District, an employee and volunteer at Artpark, and a member of the Lewiston Kiwanis Club, the Niagara Area Red Cross, the Lewiston Republican Committee, the Friends of the Lewiston Library, Historical Society, the Council of the Arts, and the St. Peter’s Holy Name Society.
