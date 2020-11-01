BUFFALO — The wife of a convicted Falls crack dealer will be joining him in prison.
Tasheka Stalling, 30, was sentenced to serve 12 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Richard Arcara for her conviction on a charge of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and distributing 28 grams or more of crack cocaine. She had faced a potential sentence of up to 40 years behind bars.
She will join her husband, Jermaine Ellison, 33, who is already serving an 82-month sentence for his conviction on a charge of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine.
Federal prosecutors said that between November 2015 and August 2017, Ellison conspired with his wife, Stalling, to distribute cocaine in the Falls. During that time period, investigators conducted six controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Ellison.
On Aug. 30, 2016, Ellison was taken into custody and ordered to begin serving a state prison sentence for a previous drug possession conviction.
While Ellison was doing his time at the state's Green Correctional Facility, investigators and prosecutors said Stalling conspired with him to continue selling crack cocaine to his customers in Niagara County, and specifically in the Falls. Narcotics detectives said Stalling even utilized Ellison’s cellphone contacts list in order to communicate with buyers.
During the conspiracy, Stalling and Ellison discussed details related to the ongoing sales over recorded telephone calls from the correctional facility. As a result, investigators were able to make a total of 16 controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Stalling.
