Who are those people anyway?

Military Road School in the Town of Niagara was open from 1948 to 1985.
Every year class pictures were taken and as Town Historian Pete Ames worked on cataloguing the Town’s historical archives, he uncovered an unsettling face. While many students and teachers are known, there are a lot that are unknown.
The pictures remain. The in Marsh Rolling Room at the Town Niagara Community Center, spread out across the conference table with each identified person marked with a bingo blotter and far too many blots missing.
That’s where Ames is asking for the public’s help.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 the public is asked to visit.
“We are hoping have the public show up and fill in the blanks,” Ames said.
“We are trying to get people who know either the students or the teachers,” he said.
The school itself was waiting for redevelopment when it burned several years ago.
“The idea is to find names to go with these faces,” Ames said. “Eventually I want to digitize them.”
As for how it became the Marsh-Rolling Community Room, it is being named in honor of Dorothy Rolling and her mother Mary Marsh. Between them, they served almost 50 years as Town Historian.
At noon on Sunday, Feb. 5, a sign will be unveiled to help commemorate the contributions of Rolling and March and to dedicate the room.
To learn more or arrange of tour of the new room confact Ames at 297-4429
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.