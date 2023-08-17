LEWISTON — The new seawall has done its job of keeping rising waters out of the waterfront. But it has made accessing some boats in the river difficult.
To help with that, new docks for the Whirlpool Jet Boats are planned for the waterfront, decks that would better accommodate the new seawall.
Jet Boats owner John Kinney said this new system has been in the works for the past two and a half years.
“These things take time for a variety of reasons,” he explained. “Now the docks are here and we’re getting ready to install them.”
After the Lewiston waterfront suffered from flooding in 2019, a variety of efforts came that sought to prevent future incidents, with Village Mayor Anne Welch organizing funding resources for improvements. The new seawall installed was 2 feet higher than the previous wall.
Since 2019, the Niagara River’s water levels have come down 5 feet, making it too high for the average 18- to 20-foot boat to dock along the the seawall.
In response to the flooding, a new Empire State Development initiative called the Lake Ontario Business Resiliency Program started, providing up to 50% of the costs of flood capital improvement projects.
Kinney’s project involved a new contemporary docking system, the same kind the village uses for the public slips along the waterfront. It will run parallel to the seawall, include a gangway system that meets handicapped accessibility standards and is capable of fluctuating with the river’s water levels.
The grant was approved in February 2021, costing $88,000 total with Kinney contributing a portion of the cost as matching funds. As the grant is reimbursable, he will not receive the matching funds until the project is finished.
The village had approved the piling installation in January, with that work happening in March.
The new docks will be immediately south of the old docks, retaining the current configuration the jet boats use. As for the old ones, Kinney plans to give them to the village as additional space for transient slips.
“The fact we’re willing to give transient boaters access to the existing system is a good deal,” Kinney said.
Whirlpool Jet Boats pays the village $45,000 per year to use its docks, having operated out of the Lewiston waterfront for the past 28 years. It has paid the village in excess of $450,000 in lease payments over the years.
The changes to the docks have have drawn complaints from some residents.
Kinney attributes that to miscommunication.
“We’re not asking taxpayer funds for this,” Kinney said. “It continues to improve the waterfront.”
The Lewiston Village Board will decide at its Monday meeting if Kinney’s project can proceed. If his measure does not pass, it would cost the village about $150,000 to install a similar docking system on its own.
Kinney anticipates installing the new docks after Labor Day, the process not taking long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.