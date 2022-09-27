The jet boat business along the Niagara River has been good to John Kinney, with his Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours going into its 31st season.
Now he’s looking to expand into different business operations on neighboring properties he owns, along with creating more parking and apartments.
Alongside the jet boat tour headquarters at 115 S. Water Street, right along the Niagara River waterfront, Kinney owns two neighboring properties, at 125 S. First St. and 65 Center St.
“We generate visitation throughout Western New York,” Kinney said. “We’re fortunate jet boating is something that’s popular in Western New York and Southern Ontario. The locals come out as often as the tourist crowd.”
This past spring, Lewiston’s Griffon gastropub location moved from its Center Street location down to Water Street into the building the jet boat tours operates out of. So far, Kinney said the new location has been successful, with what their ownership is doing from a food and bar standpoint melds together with the jet boats at the waterfront.
Construction for new kitchen facilities and cooler space for the Griffon has started, with improvements already made to the building’s patio with a food trailer brought to the property to help with cooking.
With all of the increased activity happening at the Lewiston waterfront, the jet boat tours need to expand their parking by adding 20 to 25 new spaces. They would make up the majority of 125 S. First Street, a recently acquired property Kinney are looking to create a mixed-use development out of containing four apartment units. He had originally planned a hotel with between 15 and 20 rooms, but the Niagara Crossing Hotel and Riverside Motel so nearby made him realize another waterfront hotel was not needed.
“An additional part of expanding parking is you do that when things are working out well,” Kinney said. “Between the success of the jet boat operation and the new restaurant, the need to add parking is always a good thing.”
Kinney has also owned the historic Trafford Mansion, located at 65 Center Street, for some time and looking to create a wine-centric venue to showcase the area’s wineries for locals and tourists.
“It’s one of the most historic buildings in Lewiston,” Kinney said, with the mansion dating back to 1847. “We’re trying to incorporate as much of the old building as possible.”
The Lewiston Planning Board did approve these plans when Kinney presented them earlier this month, with the 125 S. First Street project approved in concept and more fine tuned designs being presented at a future meeting. The two other projects were also approved by the village Board of Trustees at their September meeting. The 115 S. Water Street construction will be completed by the end of October or beginning of November and 65 Center Street is planned to open July 1. The planned construction work for 125 S. First Street will start next summer and is expected to take between 10 and 12 months to complete.
