Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours offering local discount this summer

LEWISTON — The Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours are back in the turbulent waters of the Niagara River — with a special offer for local folks.
The tour boat operator recently launched its 29th season, and boat staff say they are allowing passengers to experience one-of-a-kind thrill rides in the scenic Niagara Gorge while staying protected from COVID-19.
Among the new safety protocols Whirlpool has implemented at its operations on both sides of the Niagara River in Queenston, Ont. and Lewiston:
• Tour boats will operate at a maximum of 50% capacity to ensure staff and passengers are able to practice safe physical distancing.
• Whirlpool will provide sanitized whitewater helmets and face shields to all passengers and staff in open areas who will get splashed with water from the river.
• Passengers in enclosed areas who will not be splashed will be required to wear protective face masks.
• Enhanced cleaning measures, including sanitizing boats and all equipment prior to each trip.
• Additional spot cleaning of high-touch surfaces on a frequent schedule.
• Increased access to hand sanitization stations at all locations.
While options for international travel are expected to remain limited this summer, Whirlpool is making it even more attractive for people to vacation closer to home. Residents of Ontario and New York are eligible for discounts of 20% for online bookings throughout the summer with Whirlpool’s Stay-Cation promotion.
Passengers can choose between two types of trips — wet or dry. Guests in open-topped jet boats are guaranteed to return to the dock soaking wet, doused with gallons of water while their boat pilot powers them through the rapids at high speed and expertly spins them through the chop in a complete 360-degree turn.
Those who’d prefer to enjoy the same action-packed ride minus the drenching can go for a spin on Whirlpool’s new hybrid jet boat. The Freedom Boat – providing the freedom to get wet or stay dry – features a section of seats protected from the elements by a glass dome that offers the same view of the Niagara Gorge, as well as a number of seats on the front deck where riders are sure to get splashed.
In addition to individual bookings, Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours offers special rates for corporate groups, family groups and residents of Niagara. More information about tour packages, rates and reservations can be found at www.whirlpooljet.com.
