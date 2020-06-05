The Whirlpool Rapids Bridge will be closed at 11 a.m. Saturday and will remain closed to all Canada and U.S.-bound traffic for the duration of the day to accommodate plans for a protest involving Canadian citizens.
The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission announced the closure on Friday, saying the move is being made to ensure the safety and well-being of the individuals who are planning to participate in the protest against societal discrimination and in support of ongoing social justice reform.
The bridge commission said the Canadian demonstrators intend to kneel along the sidewalk south of the Whirlpool Bridge facing the U.S. side to show solidarity with U.S. citizens.
The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission said essential NEXUS travelers who have been using the Whirlpool Bridge are encouraged to use the Rainbow Bridge or Lewiston-Queenston Bridge for cross border transit needs on Saturday. As a reminder, the border remains restricted to essential travelers only.
Following Saturday’s closure, the Whirlpool Rapids Bridge will reopen to “NEXUS ONLY” essential travel in continued compliance with government regulations and travel restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
