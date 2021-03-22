We all remember the assignment from middle school. Learn as much as you can about a state or location and write a paper about it. The world is a bit different today because of the internet.
Even so, some communication remains old school, like a hard copy newspaper. And so it was that Brianna Lundy, a 7th-grader at Queen of Peace Catholic School in Mishawaka, Ind. mailed a letter to Gazette and Union Sun & Journal publisher John Celestino.
Her teacher April Weisser even had the student properly format a business letter, with the sender’s address, an inside address and proper punctuation throughout, a lost art in this age of email.
Queen of Peace Catholic School
4508 Vistula Road
Mishawaka, In. 46544
“Dear Mr. Celestino:
“I am writing to you as part of a class project for the novel ‘The Watson’s Go to Birmingham’. My classmates and I are contacting newspapers across the country in a state we chose to learn more about. I want to learn more about New York because I’ve seen pictures of New York and it made me fall in love with the state, which makes me want to learn more about it. New York seems like such a fun place to visit and outside of the big cities I feel like I would feel so comfortable living there.
“I am writing to ask your readers to please write back and tell me why they like New York, interesting facts, and what visitors can do there. They can write to me school’s address above. If they could also include a copy of the newspaper where they saw my letter, I’d really appreciate it.”
Sincerely
Brianna Lundy
Contacted via email, Mrs. Weisser said thank you for taking an interest in Brianna and shared a bit about Mishawaka, which is a neighboring city to South Bend, home of Notre Dame.
It is known as the “The Princess City” because it was named after Princess Mishawaka of Shawnee Chief Elkhart.
We will be mailing a copy of this paper to Brianna but invite readers to do the same.
Where is Mishawaka?
South and east of Chicago, just outside South Bend, Ind.
Also just south of Lake Michigan
In the 2010 census, it had a population of 48,252
Mishawaka is served by one newspaper, the South Bend Tribune
Commented
