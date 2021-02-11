More online @birdsontheniagara.org
TODAY
• 7 p.m. — Justin Peter "Moving Beyond Seagulls: An Introduction to Gulls"
The Niagara River is a world renowned gull-watching hotspot that attracts birdwatchers from near and far. Justin will talk about taking a closer look at these birds, and give some tips to the beginner and advanced birder about getting started in gull watching.
Peter is Quest Nature Tours Director of Programs. He worked as Senior Naturalist at Algonquin Provincial Park, is Past-President of the Toronto Ornithological Club, and a life member of the Ontario Field Ornithologists
• 8 p.m. — Virtual Owl Prowl
Hosted by Tom Kerr and Chuck Rosenberg. Hosted by the Buffalo Audubon Society and Beaver Meadow Nature Center.
SATURDAY
• 1-2 p.m. — Photographing Birds on the Niagara with Tony Beck and Nina Stavlund. Beck and Stavlund run “Always an Adventure” a family business based in Ottawa, Ontario.The program will explore bird specialties of the Niagara and techniques to capture them photographically and ethically.
• 2-3 p.m. — Virtual backyard winter birds with Tifft Nature Preserve focusing in birds in your yard in a family-friendly presentation.
• 3-4 p.m. — The Niagara River as a Globally Significant Important Bird Area and the Ramsar Wetlands of International Significance. With Jay Burney and Jajean Rose-Burney discussing the history and the impacts of these two important designations that identify the Niagara River Corridor as a world-class area of ecological importance in need of protection.
• 5-6 p.m. – “Your Pane is Their Pain”
What happens when birds hit glass with Paloma Plant, Project Coordinator and a co-founder of FLAP Canada Fatal Light Awareness Program (FLAP Canada)
• 5-6 p.m. — “The Bird Friendly Biophillic City: Integrating Safe Natural Habitats into Urban Design and Planning” featuring Dr. Timothy Beatley of the Department of Urban and Environmental Planning, School of Architecture, at the University of Virginia.
• 6-7 p.m. — “Coloring the Conservation Conversation” with J. Drew Lanham.
The keynote speaker, Lanham is Distinguished Alumni Professor of Wildlife Ecology at Clemson University, a National Audubon board member, and a contributor to Bird Note on NPR. His focus is on the ecology of songbirds and the intersections of race, place, and conservation, with wild birds as the conduit for understanding.
Social justice and race have been a fundamental focus of 2020. The Black Lives Matters movement emerged as a reaction to both generations of racism, and the rise of American politics since 2016. J. Drew Lanham is a leader in the social justice movement and has given voice to raising awareness and conscience as it relates to being an African American man and a profoundly important conservationist. Dr. Lanham will discuss what it means to embrace the full breadth of his African American heritage, his deep kinship to nature, and the adoration of birds. The convergence of ornithologist, college professor, poet, author, and conservation activist, blend to bring our awareness of the natural world and our moral responsibility to move it forward in new ways. Candid by nature, and because of it, Lanham will examine how conservation must be a rigorous science, and an evocative art, inviting diversity and race to play active roles in celebrating our natural world.
