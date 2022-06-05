When it comes to Lockport school board, it's all relative for city resident

Former school board candidate Mike D’Addeo approached the Lockport Board of Education to ask if each trustee had any direct relatives working in the district. He had three-minutes, as a community member, to address the board.
For those three minutes on May 18, not a pin dropped as LCTV recorded the meeting. BOE President Karen Young, who did not run for re-election, explained to D’Addeo that the public comment portion of the school board’s meeting was not a question-and-answer session, but a time for the school board to hear concerns from the public. D’Addeo asked if he could hold his sign for the remainder of his three minutes and then did so in silence.
D’Addeo said Wednesday that he has run for school board twice and had planned to run again but was precluded by health problems. He thinks he might get “his way of thinking” across more efficiently by attending every meeting as a member of the public.
D’Addeo outlined his objection to the situation that occurs when a family member has the power to make decisions that affect relatives. He came to the meeting alone and said he will continue to bring such issues to the public’s attention.
Having paid approximately $400,000 in school taxes throughout his life and also aware that school board members can be related to the district’s employees without breaking the law, D’Addeo said a conflict of interest remains. County legislators and city Common Council members do not have that option for the same reason, he said.
“In the court of public opinion, they’re as guilty as hell,” D’Addeo said. “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take it.”
The US&J polled school trustees regarding whether they lived with or were directly related to school district employees. Some of trustees, namely Trustee Kristina Schutt, Trustee Mike Ferraro, Trustee-elect Sterling Pierce and Trustee-elect Tracy Caruso, said they had none.
The remainder of the trustees, except for Trustee Renee Cheatham, did not answer the question.
While Young and Vice President of the BOE John Linderman did not address the query all, Trustees Martha Kershaw and Heather Hare responded by email with information of eligibility requirements without actually answering yes or no.
“As I’m sure you’re aware, eligibility to serve on a school board does not take into account whether a candidate has relatives employed in the district,” Hare wrote. “The New York State School Boards Association and/or the New York State Association of School Attorneys could be good resources for school board member eligibility and conflicts of interest.”
Recently re-elected Trustee Leslie Tobin also wrote in response to the poll that, “While having a close relationship with an employee could be a difficult situation to navigate as a board member, it is only one of many situations that could. There are mechanisms in place and mandatory training given to all school board members across the state of New York which prevent such situations from becoming a problem. Whether or not I am directly related to any employee(s) of the LCSD has no effect on my ability or eligibility to do the job I was elected to do.”
BOE Secretary Ed Sandell, who is leaving the board having not run for another term, said that he would not say whether he has a direct relative or lived with someone who was employed by the district, or not, but did understand the point D’Addeo was trying to make.
“As Trustees, we can get deference during the interview process for jobs in the district,” Sandell said, but would not comment further except to say in a school district of 4,000-individuals and a 600-individual base of employees, it was very likely that there is a connection between trustees and employees.
Trustee Renee Cheatham said that her husband, Ronnie Cheatham, does work in the schools, but noted that he is not technically an employee as he is paid through a grant. Once the grant terminates, Cheatham said, he will no longer be in the school.
As for D’Addeo and his sign – reading “Public Clinics” – he said that the sign was the beginning of a story he was telling at school board meetings.
“I don’t want to give away the ending,” he said. “It will make more sense as time goes on.”
