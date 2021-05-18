Wheelchair lift Installed at One-Stop Center

The installation of a state-of-the-art wheelchair lift has been completed at the One-Stop Center located in the Trott Access Center in Niagara Falls.
The wheelchair lift was funded with a grant through the New York State Ticket to Work initiative, a free and voluntary program that can help Social Security beneficiaries go to work and progress towards financial independence, according to Niagara County Employment & Training Director Donald J. Jablonski.
“In the past, the age and layout of this building have made it a challenge for individuals utilizing a wheelchair to move seamlessly throughout the building in order to take advantage of all of the services we offer,” he said. “Now, with the installation of the wheelchair lift, individuals with physical challenges are able to utilize the multitude of services offered at the One-Stop in a much more convenient manner.”
Niagara’s WorkSourceOne is the local source for employment, re-employment and recruitment assistance.
At the two One-Stop Career Center locations, Niagara’s WorkSourceOne harnesses the resources of various organizations in Niagara County to provide a seamless array of services to both local businesses and to job seekers who are unemployed, under-employed, or “dislocated” due to business closure or significant lay-off of the workforce.
Niagara County Legislator Jesse Gooch, chairman of the Community Services Committee, was on hand to view the initial operation of the wheelchair lift.
“The One-Stop Center in Trott is the largest employment and training entity in Niagara County. In this day and age, it is imperative that all members of our community have access to the amenities at Trott, and the installation of the lift is another step in that direction,” he said.
