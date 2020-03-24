TOWN OF WHEATFIELD — As has been the case with communities across Western New York, town officials are continuing to offer essential services amid the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, with some significant changes including cancellation of all activities at the senior and youth centers.
Town hall is also closed to the public, according to Supervisor Don MacSwan who recently released a list of operational changes town officials have imposed amid the outbreak.
At this point, only essential town employees are physically reporting to their actual work locations, with the remaining town employees working from home or having been furloughed at home pursuant to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's directive to reduce the size of local workforces to promote social distancing.
"Wheatfield takes seriously the health and safety of our residents, businesses and visitors," McSwan said.
Under the state of emergency declared by town officials on March 16, residents are continued to suspend all non-essential travel and avoid public gatherings and meetings.
All events, senior activities, meetings, outside organization activities are canceled until further notice. The Youth Center is no longer accepting applications for summer camp, baseball and softball as these activities are full, MacSwan said.
Town hall is being maintained by essential staff and departments.
The town clerk’s office continues to accept various payments online, by regular mail and drop box (at front entrance to town hall). Building permits are still being issued.
All other town business should be completed online, by telephone, email or drop box (at front entrance to town hall).
Any documents needing to be picked up can be done with specific arraignments with the respective department, according to MacSwan.
Town board, zoning and planning meetings continue to be cancelled through the remainder of March. Special meetings may be called for necessary or emergency business.
Any other town and committee meetings are postponed until further notice.
Electronic recycling at the Town of Wheatfield Water and Sewer Department is temporarily suspended until further notice.
The Town of Wheatfield Highway Department Building is also closed to the public until further notice.
Wheatfield Town Court has been closed and the town court has suspended or adjourned all cases except for criminal arraignments and emergency cases/orders. Any questions from the public should be directed to court phone numbers for guidance and adjourned dates.
As part of the essential services, the town supervisor’s office, town attorney’s office, town clerk’s office, highway department, water and sewer department and building department remain open.
"For health reasons, we don't have anybody working at the same times," MacSwan said. "We're still here at the Town Hall taking calls, though the calls are almost at a minimal now."
Residents are reminded that in contacting any department by phone or email, they may need to leave messages or voicemail due to reduced staffing.
MacSwan asked that all residents be patient while waiting for a return call or response and said town officials will make every effort to respond in reasonable time. He said all emergency calls should be made by dialing 911,
